President Igor Dodon said the planned opening of a permanent NATO liaison office in Moldova would amount to a provocation. The country's pro-Western government agreed with NATO on the opening of a bureau in November, before Dodon assumed office. In an interview with RFE/RL in Chisinau on February 14, the pro-Russian president said he wanted Moldova to remain neutral rather than joining any military alliance. (RFE/RL's Moldovan Service)