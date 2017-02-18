Ukraine's Euromaidan Protests Happened Here

It's been three years since Ukraine's Euromaidan protesters took the streets of Kyiv to demand the resignation of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has returned to locations in the Ukrainian capital that saw some of the fiercest clashes. Between February 18 and 21, 2014, protests descended into deadly violence as government forces fought brutal street battles with antigovernment demonstrators. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service)