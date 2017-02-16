Trump: 'I Inherited A Mess'

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration was "running like a fine-tuned machine" despite telling reporters that he had "inherited a mess" from his predecessor. At a White House press conference on February 16, Trump called reports of his campaign advisers having alleged inappropriate contact with Russian officials "fake news", and he said he personally had no business deals in Russia. Trump also said his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, did nothing wrong by having discussions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before the presidential inauguration. (AP)