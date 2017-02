(Warning: this video contains graphic images.) The Zharkov family herds reindeer on the Arctic tundra of Russia's Taymyr Peninsula. Two boys, Zakhar and Prokopy, are learning the trade from their parents, while receiving school lessons from a visiting teacher who lives with them for part of the year. RFE/RL spent several weeks with the family to document their way of life on the remote fringes of Russia. (Kseniya Yelyan, RFE/RL'S Russian Service)