Two U.S. lawmakers called on the United States to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine so it can better defend itself against Russia-back separatists in the east of the country. During an interview with RFE/RL in Kyiv on February 22, Senator Dick Durbin (Democrat-Illinois) and U.S. Representative Mike Quigley (Democrat-Illinois) also called on U.S. President Donald Trump show clear support for Ukraine. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service)