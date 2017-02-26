Thousands March In Moscow To Commemorate Slain Kremlin Critic Nemtsov

Thousands of people marched in Moscow to commemorate slain Kremlin critic and former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov who was killed two years ago. Nemtsov, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead on a bridge overlooking the Kremlin on February 27, 2015. Five men from Russian's volatile North Caucasus region of Chechnya went on trial for the killing in October. They have denied the charges. Nemtsov's supporters fear that whoever ordered his murder will never be brought to justice. The protest in Moscow was the largest opposition gathering since a similar memorial march for Nemtsov last year. (Reuters)