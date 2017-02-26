Moscow March Commemorates Slain Kremlin Critic Nemtsov

Thousands of people marched in Moscow on February 26 to commemorate former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov who was killed two years ago. The march, authorized by municipal authorities, ended at around 4 p.m. local time without any major incidents. Demonstrators held the Russian national flag and other flags bearing the logo of the opposition party PARNAS and the Solidarity movement. Protesters also chanted slogans, such as "Freedom to political prisoners," "Russia without Putin," and "Putin is war!" Nemtsov, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead on a bridge overlooking the Kremlin on February 27, 2015. Five men from Russian's volatile North Caucasus region of Chechnya went on trial for the killing in October 2016. They have denied the charges. Nemtsov's supporters fear that whoever ordered his murder will never be brought to justice. (RFE/RL's Russian Service)