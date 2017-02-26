Commemorations Of Slain Kremlin Critic Nemtsov Held In Russian Cities

Besides a march held on February 26 in Moscow commemorating former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, who was killed two years ago, events in his memory also took place in others cities on the same day. While marches were staged in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk, people in Krasnoyarsk laid flowers beside photos of Nemtsov that were temporarily installed at a local monument to "victims of political repression." A rally was also held in Saratov. Nemtsov, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead on a bridge overlooking the Kremlin on February 27, 2015. (RFE/RL's Russian Service and Current Time TV)