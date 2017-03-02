Jailed Brazilian Fighter Describes Ukraine's 'Barbaric' Conflict

A Brazilian who fought with Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine is trying to overturn his conviction. Rafael Lusvarghi was sentenced to 13 years in prison and is believed to be the first non-Russian convicted for crimes related to the war in Ukraine. In an exclusive interview with RFE/RL, he explained why he joined the separatists and how he became disillusioned by what he called a "barbaric" conflict. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, YouTube)