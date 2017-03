Authorities in Uzbekistan have discovered shocking evidence of child abuse at a nursery school. Surveillance video from November 18, 2016, revealed a teacher threatening children with a knife at school N10 in the Denov district of the country's Surkondaryo region. Three teachers have been convicted, but victims of the abuse are struggling to recover. (RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, Current Time TV) WARNING: This video contains scenes of child abuse.