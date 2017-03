Several hundred people staged a protest on March 11 in the southwestern Belarusian city of Pinsk, calling for the scrapping of a law, Decree No. 3, which imposes a tax on jobless people. The Pinsk protest, dubbed "The March of the Non-Parasites," brought together people of various ages, including pensioners, who gathered in the main square of Pinsk. (RFE/RL's Belarus Service)