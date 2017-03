Protesters in the Belarusian city of Babruysk voiced their anger at the situation in the country and its authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka on March 12. The people talked to RFE/RL's Belarus Service during a rally against a controversial government-backed unemployment tax, which Lukashenka said was needed to fight what he called "social parasitism." (RFE/RL's Belarus Service)