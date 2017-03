Ayanna Dacosta, a volunteer with the U.S. Peace Corps, has been teaching health education in the Moldovan town of Vasilcau for two years. Between learning the language and building relationships with the community, the 25-year-old has worked to tackle problems at her school ranging from gender inequality to a lack of indoor plumbing. (Mihaela Gherasim, RFE/RL's Moldovan Service)