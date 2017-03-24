Kyrgyz President Threatens To Sue RFE/RL In 'International Courts'

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev says he is prepared to take his allegations of slander against RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service to "international courts." Speaking on March 24 in Bishkek, Atambaev also said he wants to complain about RFE/RL's Krygyz Service to U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to Washington he hopes to make in September. Atambaev said he was slandered by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service and Kyrgyzstan's independent Zanoza.kg news website in their reports quoting Kyrgyzstan's opposition Ata-Meken (Fatherland) party after the arrest of the party's leader, Omurbek Tekebaev. (RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service)