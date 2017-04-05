U.S. Envoy: Russia 'Cannot Escape Responsibility' Over Syrian Attack

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley condemned Russia and the Syrian government over the apparent chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians on April 4. Haley, who is also the UN Security Council president, told an emergency meeting of the council on April 5 that Russia had "closed their eyes to the barbarity" of the Syrian regime. The Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, Vladimir Safronkov, said that a complete investigation was needed first. (Reuters)