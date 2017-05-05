Trump To Meet EU leaders In Brussels Later This Month

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet the European Union's most senior leaders in Brussels during his first foreign trip as president later this month, EU officials confirmed on May 5.

The meetings with European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council President Donald Tusk come on the same day -- May 25 -- when Trump attends a NATO summit.

"Confirmed. @eucopresident and @JunckerEU will meet @realDonaldTrump in Brussels on 25 May", Preben Aamann, spokesman for Tusk, tweeted.

Trump had irritated European leaders by predicting that other countries "will leave" the EU after Britain voted to do so last year.

Juncker even joked he was ready to encourage independence movements by U.S. states if Trump kept vocing support for Brexit.

But more recently, Trump has endorsed the European bloc.

Last month, the U.S. president told the Financial Times newspaper he thought the European Union was "getting their act together" -- though he maintained Brexit would be "really, really good" for the EU and for Britain.

Trump on May 4 said his marathon trip will also include stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa