Afghan District Chief Killed In Roadside Bombing

A roadside bombing has killed a district administrative chief in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, officials say.

Police said on February 7 that Abdul Khaliq Noorzai, the top official in the Khak-e Safed district, died in the bombing near his home in the city of Farah, the provincial capital.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Antigovernment groups frequently use roadside bombs and suicide attacks to target officials and security forces across Afghanistan.

On February 6, the United Nations called on all parties in the Afghan conflict to take "urgent steps to halt the killing and maiming of civilians," as a new report revealed that conflict-related civilian casualties hit a record high in 2016.

A total of 11,418 civilian casualties were reported last year -- a combined increase of 3 percent over the previous year, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a report.

Based on reporting by AP, Khaama Press, and Pajhwok