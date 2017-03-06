Afghan 'Special Immigrant' Family To Be Released After 5-Day Detention In U.S.

A lawyer for an Afghan family of five detained in Los Angeles last week after traveling to the United States on "special immigrant" visas says the family will soon be released.

The lawyer, Talia Inlender, said on March 6 that U.S. immigration authorities had agreed to release the Afghan family from custody later on March 6.

The mother, father, and their three young sons -- including a baby -- arrived at Los Angeles on March 2 and were scheduled to board a connecting flight to the state of Washington where they planned to resettle.

Instead, they were detained by agents of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The International Refugee Assistance Project said in its court filing to seek the family's release that the couple and their children were granted "special immigrant visas" in return for work the father had performed for the U.S. government in Afghanistan that put the family's lives at risk.

In order to qualify for that program, applicants go through a difficult and lengthy vetting process that often takes more than five years and requires letters of recommendation from senior U.S. military officers or U.S. government officials in Afghanistan.

During the weekend, a federal judge issued a temporary order blocking federal authorities from deporting the family back to Afghanistan or removing them from California.

The federal judge's order also called for a March 6 hearing on their case.

U.S. immigration officials have tightened their border security checks for incoming foreign travelers since President Donald Trump on January 27 issued an executive order that temporarily barred entry into the United States of citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

But that original order -- which called for "extreme vetting" of arriving migrants -- was later blocked by U.S. federal judges.

The detention on March 2 of the Afghan family, whose name was not released, came despite the block on Trump's executive order, and despite the fact that Afghanistan was not one of the seven countries listed under the executive order.

On March 6, Trump signed a revised executive order that freezes the issuing of new visas for citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries – Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

The revised order, due to come into effect on March 16, says valid pre-existing visas would still be honored for individuals from those six countries.

With reporting by AP and Reuters