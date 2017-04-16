Afghan Forces Retake Village After Massive Air Strike

On April 16, RFE/RL shot this video in Shadal Bazar, a village situated near the system of tunnels and caves used by the Islamic State (IS) militant group that was hit in a major U.S. air strike on April 13. The village itself was under IS control before the strike and now has been retaken by Afghan forces. Dead bodies of IS militants are spread across the impact area of the air strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province, in which the U.S. Air Force used the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), known as "the mother of all bombs." Warning: Disturbing images. (RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan)