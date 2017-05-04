Afghan Warlord Hekmatyar Arrives In Kabul After Peace Deal

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, one of Afghanistan's most notorious warlords and a former prime minister, has returned to the capital, Kabul, months after signing a peace deal with the government.

Hekmatyar arrival in Kabul on May 4 marks his return to public life after more than 20 years in exile.

Hekmatyar, known as the "Butcher of Kabul," is mainly remembered for his role in the bloody civil war of the 1990s, in which he stands accused of killing thousands of people in the capital.

Hekmatyar's Hezb-e Islami militant group signed a peace agreement with President Ashraf Ghani's government in September 2016.

Under the deal, Hezb-e Islami laid down all arms and ended its insurgency against the Afghan government throughout the country.

In exchange, Hezb-e Islami prisoners will be released from Afghan jails, among other provisions of the agreement.

A heavily armed convoy of several hundred vehicles escorted Hekmatyar from eastern province of Nangarhar to Kabul.

Afghan security forces were deployed along the 160-kilometer route to ensure his safety.

Hekmatyar is due to meet Ghani for talks at the presidential palace, where a large ceremony is to be held in his honor.

He is expected to address the nation live on television from Kabul's Ghazi Stadium on May 5.

Last week, Hekmatyar, white-bearded and clad in his trademark black turban, called on the Taliban to lay down their weapons and join a "caravan of peace" as he spoke at a rally in the eastern Laghman Province.