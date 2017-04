An American and Russian blasted off in a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on April 20. The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carried NASA rookie Jack Fischer and veteran Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin to the International Space Station (ISS) for a five-month mission. It was the first two-person launch to the ISS in over a decade. Manned launches have usually involved three crew members. (AP)