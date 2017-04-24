Armenians Mark 102 Years Since Ottoman-Era Killings

YEREVAN -- Commemoration ceremonies have been held in Armenia to mark the massacre of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire 102 years ago.

In the capital, Yerevan, hundreds of thousands of people marched to the Tsitsernakaberd hilltop memorial to lay flowers at the eternal flame at the center of a monument commemorating the victims of what Armenia calls the genocide..

Armenians from other countries joined the march that is held annually on April 24.

President Serzh Sarkisian issued a statement calling the ceremony "a march of the resurrected nation that remembers what it left behind and looks to the future with confidence."

Late on April 23, the nationalist Dashnaktsutiun party publicly burned a Turkish flag and marched with torches across Yerevan.

Armenians say up to 1.5 million people were killed during World War I as the Ottoman Empire was falling apart, a claim supported by many other countries.

The World War I-era mass slaughter and deportation of up to 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks is considered by many historians and several nations as genocide.

Turkey objects, saying that Armenians died in much smaller numbers and because of civil strife rather than a planned Ottoman government effort to annihilate the Christian minority.