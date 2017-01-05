Deadly Car Bombing Hits Baghdad

A car bombing in a predominately Shi'ite neighborhood in the Iraqi capital has killed at least six people, officials say.

Police said the explosives-laden car was parked near a mosque in Baghdad's eastern outskirts when it exploded on January 5.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the neighborhood of Al-Obaidi.

Attacks across Baghdad over the past week, some claimed by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, have killed dozens of people.

The attacks came as Iraqi security forces, backed by U.S. air strikes and militia fighters, battle to retake the northern city of Mosul from IS fighters.

