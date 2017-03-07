Belarusian Prime Minister Expresses Concerns Over Eurasian Integration Process

Belarusian Prime Minister Andrey Kabyakou has expressed concerns over what he called Russia's failure to meets its obligations in the Eurasian integration process.

Kabyakou made the comments on March 7 at a prime ministers' meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EES) grouping in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek.

In particular, Kabyakou criticized Russia for increasing the price of natural-gas deliveries to Belarus by 110 percent over a year, after the EES officially started functioning in January 2015.

The EES comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to use the EES to bolster Moscow's influence in the former Soviet Union and counter the European Union and NATO.

Based on reporting by KyrTAG and Interfax

