Suspect In Berlin Attack Escaped By Train

The man suspected of driving a semitruck into a crowded Berlin Christmas market on December 19 reportedly traveled through France by train as he made his escape.



Anis Amri, the 24-year-old Tunisian alleged to have carried out the attack that killed 12 and injured dozens, was filmed three days later by surveillance cameras at a train platform in the French city of Lyon, French and German news agencies reported on December 26, citing investigators. He was traveling alone.



Amri was shot dead by Italian police in Milan following a large-scale manhunt. The extremist group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Berlin attack.

Based on reporting by dpa and AFP