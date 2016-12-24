Berlin Attacker's Video For Islamic State Prompts Sharp Trump Response

The prime suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group in a video released on December 23, prompting a sharp rebuke from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The video released by IS's Amaq news agency shows Anis Amri, who authorities say was shot dead by Italian police days after mowing down 12 people as he drove a truck through the market on December 19, vowing to take revenge for Muslims killed in Western air strikes.

Trump, who has vowed to "eliminate" terrorist groups, quickly seized on the video to urge Western societies to "fight back" against violent Islamic extremism.

"The terrorist who killed so many people in Germany said just before crime, 'by God's will we will slaughter you pigs'," Trump tweeted.

"This is a purely religious threat, which turned into reality. Such hatred! When will the U.S., and all countries, fight back?"

In the video, Amri pledges allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and calls on Muslims in Europe to carry out more attacks.

The video's release came just hours after Amri was killed in a shoot-out with Milan police after he was pulled over for a routine traffic check.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and Reuters

