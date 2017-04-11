U.S. Senator Concerned About 'Russian Meddling' In Bosnia

U.S. Senator John McCain has said he is concerned about Russian meddling in the internal affairs of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

During a visit to the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, on April 11, McCain said the majority of the U.S. Congress supported the country's ongoing implementation of the 1995 Dayton accords that ended Bosnia's war.

"We are behind Bosnia-Herzegovina, we want to see the [peace] process continue -- and we know there are enormous obstacles and difficulties," the Republican senator said at the U.S. Embassy.

He also said there had been "significant progress" since the signing of the accords, but added that "there's quite a ways to go."

McCain is on a tour of the Western Balkans, a region where Russia has been vying for increased military, political, and economic influence.