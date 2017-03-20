Accessibility links

The Power Vertical

The Briefing: An End To Isolation?

  • Brian Whitmore
Isolated no more.

Talks between Russia's defense and foreign ministers resume after a three-year hiatus.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel announce visits to Moscow.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we ask: Is Russia's post-Crimea isolation history?

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.

