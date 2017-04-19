British Parliament To Vote On Early Election Plan

British lawmakers are due to vote on April 19 on Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to hold a general election in June.

May’s motion to hold the snap poll on June 8 is expected to secure the two-thirds majority it requires in the House of Commons to go ahead.

Britain's largest opposition party, the Labour Party, and the Liberal Democrats welcomed the early elections, while the Scottish National Party (SNP) signaled its MPs will abstain in the vote.

May made the call for the early poll on April 18 in a surprise move that appeared aimed to strengthen her position as the country prepares to leave the European Union

She said Britain needs certainty and stability in the wake of last year's Brexit referendum vote.

Britain's most recent general election was held in 2015 and the next one was to have been held in 2020.

