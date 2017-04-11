Candidates Begin Registering For Iran’s Presidential Election

Registration for Iranians hoping to run in Iran’s May 19 presidential election opened in Tehran on April 11.

The registration process will remain open for five days.

Prospective candidates will be vetted by the Guardians Council, a group of powerful conservative clerics that has a record of disqualifying liberal and pro-reform candidates as well as women.

Iran’s official government news agency IRNA reports that the list of approved candidates will be issued by the Interior Ministry on April 26 and 27.

Iranian President Hassan Rohani is expected to seek a second term.

Rohani defended his policies at a Tehran press conference on April 10, a day before the registration period began.

A former culture minister and a former political prisoner were among those who registered on April 11.

With reporting by IRNA