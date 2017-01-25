Lawyer For Prominent Crimean Tatar Activist Forcibly Detained

A Russian lawyer who is defending a prominent Crimean Tatar activist was forcibly detained and taken to a Federal Security Service (FSB) office in Russia-controlled Crimea on January 25.

An RFE/RL correspondent saw six men in civilian clothing forcing well-known defense lawyer Nikolai Polozov into a car near a hotel in the Crimean capital, Simferopol. The car then drove away.

Polozov's colleague Mark Feigin said later on Twitter that Polozov had been taken to an FSB office for questioning regarding the case against his client, Ilmi Umerov, a former deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatars' self-governing body, the Mejlis.

Feigin said that Polozov may refuse to answer questions, invoking his right not to talk about his client, but in that case he risks being barred from representing Umerov.

Umerov was charged with separatism last year after he publicly criticized Moscow's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014.

In August, Umerov was forcibly admitted to a psychiatric clinic for a month of assessment tests.

The Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center has called the case against Umerov "illegal and politically motivated."