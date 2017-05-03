Daghestan Head Faces Ire Over Remarks About 'Pretty Girls' And 'Cows'
The veteran politician who heads Russia's Daghestan region is facing criticism after suggesting that some school employees in the North Caucasus republic look like "cows."
After a hail of criticism targeting Ramazan Abdulatipov on social media, a lawmaker in Daghestan took the regional leader to task with a one-man protest on the central square in the capital, Makhachkala, on May 3.
Along with a poster denouncing bribery, Communist lawmaker Marat Aslanov held a sign featuring verses from beloved Daghestani poet Rasul Gamzatov, who died in 2003.
Next to a verse that hails "the women of mountains," the words "fat cows" were written in red and crossed out. https://dag.life/2017/05/03/deputat-parlamenta-dagestana-ot-kprf-vyshel-na-odinochnyj-piket-v-mahachkale/
Aslanov said that he was protesting against recent statements by Abdulatipov.
At a meeting with education officials on April 26, Abdulatipov urged school principals to hire "pretty girls" as deputies and complained that "now you come to a school and see only cows there."
He spoke after praising the work of an ethnic Russian woman who had been a deputy education minister in the region and became deputy prime minister, prompting some to accuse him of insulting women from non-Russian ethnic groups in Daghestan.
At the same session, Abdulatipov, 70, said that he had to bribe a Russian agency that controls educational institutions when he was a university rector.
With reporting by Chernovik and Kavkazsky Uzel
