Accessibility links

logo-print
Search

The Power Vertical

The Daily Vertical: And Then Putin Came For The West

The Daily Vertical: And Then Putin Came For The West
please wait
0:02:03
0:00:00 /0:02:03
Direct link

The Daily Vertical is a video primer for Russia-watchers that appears Monday through Friday. (The views expressed in this commentary do not necessarily reflect the views of RFE/RL.)

About This Blog

The Power Vertical
The Power Vertical

The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today. Check out The Power Vertical Facebook page or

Subscribe

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG