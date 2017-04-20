The Daily Vertical: Russia's Virtual Empire (Transcript)

The Kremlin is tightening its grip on its protectorates.

Last week, Russian Railways slashed its rates for shipping coal and iron ore to the separatist-held areas of the Donbas, thereby increasing their economic dependence on Moscow.

State Duma deputy Konstantin Zatulin called the move a step toward detaching the territories from Ukraine.

This week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov opened a so-called Russian Embassy in Georgia's breakaway Abkhazia region.

Lavrov also pledged that Russia would defend what he called Abkhazia's "border" with Georgia.

And last month, Moscow-backed authorities in Georgia's South Ossetia region effectively merged their military with Russia's.

You can call it colonization. You can call it a virtual empire. You can call it soft annexations.

But, whatever you call it, the Russian-occupied territories in the former Soviet Union are increasingly being de facto integrated into Russia.

And, as this is happening, the Kremlin is sticking to its tried-and-true fictions and its tried-and-true lies.

It's pretending that that Abkhazia and South Ossetia are independent states.

And it's pretending that it is abiding by the Minsk cease-ire and intends to return the separatist-held areas of the Donbas to Ukraine.

But the facts on the ground tell another story entirely.

