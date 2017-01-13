The Daily Vertical: Insecure Security (Transcript)

What on earth would I do without Dmitry Peskov?

The Kremlin spokesman said yesterday that the deployment of about 1,000 U.S. troops to Poland is a threat to Russia's security.

Really now? Russia must be so weak if it is really afraid of such a modest troop presence.

I mean, think about it. According to most estimates, Russia has approximately 300,000 troops in its Western Military District.

Moreover, in recent years Russia has beefed up its troop deployments all along its Western border and has moved nuclear-capable Iskander missiles into Kaliningrad.

So given all this, can a thousand U.S. troops in Poland -- a number that will eventually grow to around 4,000 -- really pose such a threat?

Well, here's the thing.

It does only if, like Vladimir Putin's regime, you equate your own security with the insecurity of your neighbors.

It does only if you believe you have an inalienable right to constantly harass, menace, and threaten your neighbors.

And it does if you believe the sovereignty of your neighbors is limited and conditional.

The U.S. deployments to Poland, as well as other NATO deployments to the Baltic states, are an attempt by the alliance to reassure Russia's neighbors and deter any potential aggression, hybrid or otherwise.

And the fact that Moscow sees this as a threat to its security and interests speaks volumes.

