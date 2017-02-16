Detained Kazakh Biathletes Cleared After Doping Tests In Austria

A group of Kazakh biathletes detained after an Austrian police raid on their world championships hotel have been cleared of doping, officials said on February 15.

"All the tests were negative and the International Biathlon Union sees no reason to initiate disciplinary proceedings against them," said the union's general-secretary Nicole Resch.

But Resch added: "The police inquiry is ongoing and can take weeks or months and we reserve the right to eventually initiate a disciplinary procedure after the conclusion of the investigation. But the athletes currently at the world championship are all clean."

Austrian police raided the Kazakh team hotel at the world championships and seized doping-related materials on February 8.

The Kazakhstan National Biathlon Federation said there was "absolutely no surprise" that the athletes were cleared of doping, and it blasted the decision to arrest 10 Kazakh squad members.

The federation charged that Austrian authorities "ignored...internationally recognized standards of fairness and the presumption of innocence" and "abused...the fundamental rights" of the athletes.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa

