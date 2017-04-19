U.S. Charity Founder Released From Egyptian Prison After Nearly 3 Years

Aya Hijazi, a dual U.S.-Egyptian citizen who founded a charity in 2013 to help street children, has been released from an Egyptian prison after nearly three years in custody.

Taher Abol Nasr, an attorney for Hijazi, confirmed on April 19 that Hijazi had been released from prison late on April 18 -- two days after a court acquitted her of child-abuse charges that were widely dismissed by human rights groups and U.S. officials.

Hijazi had been arrested by Egyptian authorities in 2014 along with six others from her charity.

It was not immediately clear whether her co-defendants were also released.

U.S. President Donald Trump did not publicly mention the case when he met with Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi earlier in April.

But the White House said ahead of that meeting that Hijazi’s case would be addressed during their talks in Washington.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP