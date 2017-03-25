EU Leaders Meet To Celebrate 60th Birthday Amid Concerns For Future

European Union leaders have begun arriving in Rome to celebrate the bloc's 60th birthday in one of the most troubled times for the now-28-member group since its founding in the same city.

Britain, which is poised to pull out of the EU, will not be represented when the other countries gather on March 25.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of founding state Luxembourg told the Associated Press the EU will likely have less unanimity and more situations in which member states develop their own solutions to specific problems -- a so-called "two-speed" policy.

That idea is gaining favor among members, he said.

"I'd rather have a two-speed Europe than a dead-end and no speed," Bettel said. "When a country says, 'I don't want to,' I can say: 'Well, too bad. Don't block me. Let me get on with it with others.'"

With Britain's planned withdrawal, EU leaders are also looking with concern about the future membership of other countries, including France, a major EU power.

French President Francois Hollande is leaving office in May. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who has vowed to pull the country out of the EU, is among leading contenders in the presidential campaign, although she is not expected to win in a runoff.

Other countries, including host Italy, also have Euroskeptic parties, and leaders watch each election campaign with trepidation about the EU's future.

EU leaders will issue a declaration about the bloc's future at the end of the gathering.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters