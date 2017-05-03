FBI Chief Questioned By Senators On Russia Election Interference Probe

WASHINGTON -- FBI Director James Comey has testified that Russia continues to meddle in U.S. politics, and has warned that Russia’s "intention and capability" makes it a major international threat.

Comey made the statement on May 3 in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of a handful of congressional panels looking into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The FBI director faced tough questioning from senators about his agency’s investigation of that issue.

U.S. intelligence officials have accused Russian intelligence services of interfering in the 2016 campaign by leaking Democratic Party officials' e-mails, accessing computer servers, and other efforts.

The FBI in July began investigating possible coordination between Russian officials and members of President Donald Trump's campaign to sway the election.

Trump's Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, has openly blamed Russia for her election loss.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "certainly interfered in our election," Clinton said in a CNN interview on May 2. "And it's clear he interfered to hurt me and help my opponent."

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any the allegations.