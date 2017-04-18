France Says Foils 'Imminent Attack' Ahead Of Presidential Vote

France says it arrested two men suspected of planning an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the country's presidential election.

Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said the two "radicalized men, born in 1987 and 1993, of French nationality," were arrested in the southern port city of Marseille on April 18.

The pair "intended to commit in the very short-term -- by that I mean in the coming days -- an attack on French soil," Fekl told a news conference.

He said security surrounding the election and the candidates had been strengthened.

The first round of the election will be held on April 23, with 11 candidates on the ballot. The two candidates who win the most votes will advance to the May 7 runoff.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron are leading in opinion polls, but conservative candidate Francois Fillon and Jean-Luc Melenchon of the far-left also have a chance of reaching the runoff.

As many as a third of voters remain undecided.

National security is a major campaign issue in France, where attacks by militant Islamists have killed more than 230 people in the past two years.

The country is still under a state of emergency, and Fekl said more than 50,000 police, gendarmes, and soldiers would be deployed for each round of the election.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP



