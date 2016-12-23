Accessibility links

German Police Arrest Two Over Suspected Mall Attack Plot

German police say two Kosovo-born brothers were arrested in the early hours on December 23 on suspicion that they were plotting an attack on a shopping mall in western Germany.

The suspects, aged 28 and 31, were arrested in the city of Duisburg after receiving a tip-off from the intelligence services, police said in a statement.

Police suspect that the men may have been planning an attack on the Centro mall in nearby Oberhausen in the West German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The Centro mall is one of the largest in Germany with around 250 shops that are usually packed in the run-up to Christmas.

Police say they have increased their presence at Centro and a nearby Christmas market.

It was not clear if there was any link with the December 19 attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people. Police are searching for a Tunisian suspect in connection with that attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
