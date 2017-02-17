Germany's Die Welt Newspaper Says Correspondent Detained In Turkey

Germany's Die Welt newspaper says one of its correspondents has been detained in Turkey and his apartment searched in response to news stories he has written.

Die Welt said on February 17 that Deniz Yuecel was detained in connection with his reports about a hack on the e-mail account of Turkish Energy Minister Berat Albayrak -- a son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The newspaper said Yuecel, who has Turkish and German citizenship, was detained after presented himself at a police station in Istanbul for questioning.

Die Welt said Yuecel was accused by police of being a member of a terrorist organization, misusing data, and spreading "terrorist propaganda."

The newspaper said Yuecel had reported about e-mails that a leftist hacker known as "RedHack" obtained from Albayrak's private e-mail account and made available on WikiLeaks.

It said the subjects of the e-mails included influencing public opinion through fake Twitter accounts and the control of Turkish media companies.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP