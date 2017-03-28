Pakistani Man Jailed In Germany For Spying For Iran

A Berlin court has sentenced a Pakistani man to four years and three months in prison after he was convicted of spying for Iran.

The sentence in the trial of Haidar Syed Mustafa came on March 28, after the court ruled that he had collected material on the former head of the German-Israeli Association and a French-Israeli professor working in Paris at the request of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

No actual attacks were carried out.

The court found that Mustafa, who came to Germany in 2012, was paid 2,000 euros ($2,170) for his intelligence activity.

