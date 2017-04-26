EU Launches Legal Action Against Hungary Over Higher Education Law

BRUSSELS -- The European Commission has launched legal action against Hungary over a law on higher education which could lead to the closure of the Budapest-based Central European University (CEU).

The commission said in a statement on April 26 that the Hungarian Higher Education Law passed earlier in April was "not compatible with the fundamental internal market freedoms ... but also with the right of academic freedom."

The CEU, which was founded in 1991 by U.S. billionaire George Soros, has become a focal point of political debate in Hungary.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long accused Hungarian-born Soros of interfering in Hungary's internal affairs and has been placing restrictions on organizations connected to Soros.

"We have decided to take legal action on the higher education law by sending a letter formal notice to the Hungarian government on the basis of an in-depth legal assessment," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference in Brussels.



The Hungarian legislation was passed by parliament on April 4 and signed by President Janos Ader on April 10.

The measure requires foreign universities in Hungary to have a campus there and to provide similar courses in their country of origin.

The CEU, which has more than 1,400 students from more than 100 countries, could be forced by the law to stop accepting students next year and shutter its doors in 2021.

International Criticism

The Hungarian government's move has prompted international criticism and triggered a wave of demonstrations in Hungary.

Orban's government has one month to respond to the commission's letter, which details Brussels' legal concerns.

The letter could be the first step in infringement proceedings -- a process undertaken by the commission to bring an end to the infringement of EU laws and ensure that they are correctly applied in EU member states.

"The commission will take its next steps in light of the answer received from the Hungarian government," Dombrovskis said.

The announcement of legal action came just hours before Orban was due to speak at a plenary session of the European Parliament with a debate focusing on fundamental rights in Hungary.

The United States has criticized the fast-track adoption of the law.

Overtures To Mosow

Orban, who rose to popularity in the early 1990s as an anti-Soviet politician, has been advocating closer ties with Russia.

He has met with President Vladimir Putin several times since coming to power in 2010. The last such meeting occurred when Putin visited Budapest in February.

Hungary was also the first EU country the Russian leader visited in 2015 after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in March 2014.



Orban has defended his overtures to Moscow, saying Hungary needs cheap energy from Russia. But critics say the Hungarian leader is increasingly inspired by Putin's authoritarian style of government.

The Hungarian government also has a draft bill in the works that would place restrictions on civic organizations that receive foreign support.

The bill resembles Russia's so-called "foreign agent" law, introduced in 2012, which stigmatizes or even allows the closure of NGOs that receive funds from abroad and engage in political activity if the Justice Ministry considers the activity harmful to national interests.

With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak from Brussels

