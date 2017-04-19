ICJ To Issue Ruling On Ukraine Case Against Russia

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is due to issue a ruling on April 19 on Kyiv’s bid to block Russia from sending money, weapons, and troops to eastern Ukraine.

The ruling is expected to take place at 3 p.m. local time in The Hague in the Netherlands.

Moscow seized control of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and has supported separatists in eastern Ukraine in fighting that has killed more than 9,750 people.

Kyiv lodged its case in January, also calling on the ICJ to order Russia to stop what it says is "racial discrimination" against minority groups in Crimea, particularly against the Tatar population.

Moscow rejects the allegations.

Cases can take years to pass through the court, and Ukraine has also filed to seek interim protection measures.

Although the ICJ’s rulings are final and binding, it has no means of enforcement.

With reporting by AFP