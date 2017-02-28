Imam At Pristina's Largest Mosque Charged With Inciting Terrorism

Kosovo's special prosecutor has charged the imam of the country's main mosque with inciting terrorism by encouraging worshipers to go to Syria and Iraq and “wage jihad.”

In a February 27 statement, the prosecutor said Imam Shefqet Krasniqi had used his preaching and social networks in a way that “pushed others to take the road towards the conflict zone in Syria and Iraq and then commit terrorist acts."

The prosecutor’s office in Pristina said the 51-year-old Krasniqi did this "continuously and purposely."

Krasniqi leads the biggest and oldest mosque in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina.

The prosecutor’s statement said he was also charged with "inciting hatred" and "national, racial and religious intolerance," as well as for tax evasion.

Based on reporting by AFP and FOCUS News Agency

