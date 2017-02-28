Relatives Mourn Indian Engineer Slain In U.S. After Being Mistaken As Iranian

Hundreds of grieving relatives and friends of a 32-year-old engineer from Hyderabad, India have been mourning his death after he was murdered in an apparently racially motivated shooting in the U.S. state of Kansas.

The slain GPS specialist, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was cremated in Hyderabad on February 28.

Kuchibhotla -- who was studying in the United States and working for the GPS firm Garmin -- was shot dead at a crowded bar in a suburb of Kansas City, Kansas, on February 22.

A bartender told police the shooter mistook Kuchibhotla for an Iranian and confronted him.

Witnesses said the shooter yelled "get out of my country" before he shot Kuchibhotla dead and wounded another bar patron.

A suspect from Olathe, Kansas, identified as Adam Purinton was arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

An Indian External Affairs Ministry statement said on February 28 that the U.S. government and senior authorities in Kansas "have pro-actively responded” to Kuchibhotla’s death.

