A high-rise building in downtown Tehran has collapsed after catching fire. "At least 38 people were injured and hospitalized but most of them have been discharged," Iranian state television reported after the January 19 collapse of the Plasco building, which was at least 15 stories tall. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before the building came down in a matter of seconds, shown live on state television. There was no immediate information available on the cause of the fire. (Iranian State Television)