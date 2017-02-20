Iran Bans Drones Over Tehran After Security Scares

Authorities in Tehran have banned the use of drones over the Iranian capital after two recent incidents in which security forces opened fire on unmanned aerial vehicles.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on February 20 that the general staff of Iran's armed forces issued the ban effective immediately.

As a result, drones may now be flown over Tehran only with the permission of one of two government ministries or from the state radio and television broadcaster.

In December, security forces shot down a drone operated by Iranian state television, saying that it was flying too close to the offices of President Hassan Rohani and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In January, security forces fired on a drone that reportedly violated a secure airspace zone.

In that case, the drone apparently was not damaged by gunfire and flew off unharmed.

Based on reports by AFP, AP, Reuters, and Tasnim