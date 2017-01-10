Mourners Flock To Funeral Of Former Iranian President

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians massed in Tehran for the funeral of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Widely considered a reformist, Rafsanjani died on January 8 at the age of 82, reportedly of a heart attack. He was buried next to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who led the country's Islamic revolution in 1979 and died in 1989. Mourners at Rafsanjani's funeral were led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who succeeded Khomeini after his death. Rafsanjani was elected president a few months later in 1989 and served until 1997. (Iranian state television via Reuters)